The endless wait. Once again the square of the Criminal Court in New York was crowded only by journalists and television crews for the possible indictment of Donald Trump. With the whole area armored and fenced off for the risk of protests by his supporters.

The grand jury, which is deciding whether to indict former US President Donald Trump, did not meet. He could do it in the next few hours, but it is said that the decision will not be put to a vote.

The District Attorney of Manhattan, Alvin Bragg, he asked the jurors to make themselves available. Thursday is the last day of the week on the calendar for the grand jury, which may hear at least one more witness before voting. The next session is scheduled for Monday.

But in the meantime, according to the US media, Trump is considering whether to transform the eventual arrest into a media show capable of galvanizing his people. Even smiling showing himself in handcuffs

The tycoon, accused of having paid $130,000 illegally during the 2016 election campaign to buy pornstar Stormy Daniels’ silence about their previous relationship, could be disappointed. Indeed, it is likely that he will not be handcuffed and will be spared the media circus if he comes forward spontaneously in the event of an indictment.

And Trump faces a new slap on the judicial front: Evan Corcoran, one of his lawyers, will be forced to testify again before a grand jury in the investigation into the handling of classified papers in Mar-a-Lago. The Court of Appeals rejected Trump’s appeal asking that his lawyer be included in the confidentiality prerogatives reserved for the White House.