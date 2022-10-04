Donald Trump asked for the intervention of Supreme Court: the judges are called to intervene in the dispute regarding the documents seized by the FBI in the resort of Mar-a-Lago, Florida. The former president’s lawyers dispute the possibility that the Justice Department will carry out the analysis of the papers considered secret.

Usa: Wp, “Trump asked lawyer to lie about documents” 04 October 2022



Meanwhile, the former president filed a lawsuit in a Florida federal court asking $ 475 million in compensation for being politically defamed by the network. According to the lawsuit, “CNN used its strong influence, ‘presumably as a reliable source of information’, to defame the plaintiff in the minds of viewers and readers for the sole purpose of defeating him politically”. CNN refused to comment on this. Already last summer, the former president had announced his intention to sue the network, also adding that he would take legal action against other media outlets who have ‘defamed him and defrauded the public on the overwhelming evidence of fraud in the election of the 2020 ‘.