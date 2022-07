NEW YORK – Forever Trump. She was buried in one of the most famous golf courses of her ex-husband, the socialite of Czech origins Ivana Marie Zelnicková died on July 14 at the age of 73 after a fall at home, the historic ex-wife of The Donald between 1977 and 1992 and mother of the children Donald Jr., Ivanka ed Ericas well as an icon of the 80s hedonism that saw her queen of fashion and gossip covers with her cotton hairstyles and flamboyant dresses and huge straps.