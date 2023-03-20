Home World Trump calls on people to initiate protests, supporters respond coldly:wasting time – yqqlm
Trump calls on people to initiate protests, supporters respond coldly:wasting time – yqqlm

Photos of Trump attending the event (screenshot of Forbes news video)

Overseas Network, March 20th According to the Associated Press, former US President Donald Trump stated on social platforms on March 18 that he would be arrested on the 21st and called on the public to protest. However, many Trump supporters chose to remain silent and did not hold any protests.

The Associated Press analyzed that Trump issued a statement to “arouse the anger of his supporters”, which is similar to the situation before the “Capitol Hill riots” on January 6, 2020. Yet there has been little sign that Trump’s supporters have been inspired by him. On social platforms, protesters who advocated for Trump were “isolated”.

Some people who supported Trump in 2020 said that it is a “waste of time” to protest for Trump now. They also worry that speaking out for Trump will put them in a “legal trap” and may be prosecuted, fined or even imprisoned. (Shang Ruiwen, intern Wang Shanning, Overseas.com)

