Is Trump coming back?It is rumored that there will be an "official announcement" for the 2024 general election on November 14



Financial Associates News, November 5 (Editor Liu Rui)According to foreign media citing three sources, the core team of former US President Trump is discussing, and may announce the launch of the 2024 presidential campaign on November 14. It is rumored that after Trump’s official “official announcement” to participate in the election, his team may start a series of political activities.

Trump may “official announcement” after midterm elections

Trump and his top advisers have been hinting for weeks in recent weeks that Trump could declare for the 2024 election. The news of the clear official announcement date further increases the possibility that Trump may run for election.

The US midterm elections will be officially held next Tuesday (November 8) Eastern Time. Judging from most polls so far, the U.S. Republican Party is expected to “win big” in the mid-term elections: polls show that the probability of the Republican Party winning the majority of the House of Representatives has been as high as nearly 80%, and there is a high probability of winning the Senate majority. .

This means that after the midterm elections, the Republicans are expected to gain control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives. And Trump is rumored to be preparing to use the festive moment after the Republican victory in the midterm elections to add momentum to his return to the White House.

U.S. media expect Trump to take credit for all-round Republican victories — including those fueled by his supporters, and even those that have nothing to do with him.

Trump VS Biden or will it be staged again?

Trump had been planning to announce his candidacy shortly after the midterm elections, to get ahead of potential Republican nominees, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to sources.

Just on Thursday, ET, Trump made another strong hint at a rally in Iowa:

“I’m very, very, very likely to do it again (to run for election) in order to make our country successful, safe and glorious… Be ready, that’s what I’m telling you, soon. Be ready.”

However, it is rumored that discussions within the Trump team are still ongoing, and the specific discussion results may change depending on the results of next Tuesday’s midterm elections. In particular, Trump’s decision to announce his candidacy could still change if control of the Senate hangs in the midterms.

In addition, according to foreign media reports, US President Biden has also been meeting with his senior advisers to plan his possible re-election campaign in 2024. This means that in the 2024 US election, Trump and Biden may face off again.