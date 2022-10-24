Trump hints at 2024 candidacy!A series of controversies surrounding him ensued



Financial Associated Press, October 24 (Editor Zhou Ziyi)Former US President Donald Trump gave his clearest hint at a rally in Texas on Saturday night that he “may” have to run again in 2024.

“I may have to do it again in order to make our country successful and safe and great again,” Trump told the rally.

He added, “In 2024, most importantly, we will take back our magnificent White House.”

Trump also sneered, “Some people (Democrats) don’t know what they’re doing.”

Exacerbating polarization in the U.S.

Trump has never really left the public eye after his failed 2020 re-election bid, and with his recent re-activation in U.S. politics, that could deepen polarization in an already deeply divided country and put a dent in next month’s midterms. The election and the 2024 presidential race are no small shocks.

Liz Cheney, the vice chairman of the House select committee and Trump’s most high-profile opponent, said on Sunday that the committee wanted to avoid “farce” from Trump. His remarks hinted at the fact that “Trump will run”.

Cheney warned Sunday that he would not allow Trump to turn a rally appearance into his political opportunity.

Ahead of the midterm elections, Democrats and Republicans are sharply divided on a number of policies, including the economy, abortion, diplomacy and crime. And last week, Trump confidant Stephen Bannon was jailed, leading to a new conflict between the former president and the Biden administration. The disputes are expected to bring more turmoil in the United States.

possible charges

The U.S. House Select Committee responsible for investigating the “January 6 riot in the U.S. Capitol” issued a subpoena to Trump on the 21st, requiring Trump to testify under oath in Washington on November 14 and provide relevant records before that. That’s when the Justice Department will decide whether to charge the former president for the mob rioting.

The district court jailed Trump confidant Stephen Bannon for “contempt of Congress” just after Trump suggested he would not be subpoenaed.

In addition, the Justice Department is also investigating whether Trump violated the law by hoarding classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Any of these indictments would lead to political turmoil, especially if Trump announces his candidacy at some point.

Trump’s “Return”?

Trump, as a failed re-election president, has a large number of supporters for the Republican Party, which makes him still a key figure in the Republican Party two years after his defeat.

A Republican majority in the House of Representatives is increasingly likely in midterm elections early next month. If control of the House of Representatives returns to Republicans, it would effectively mean Trump’s return to political power, given that the former president has the support of a considerable number of Republicans in the House.

At present, some senior Republicans who support MAGA (“Make America Great Again”) have indicated that they may push for the impeachment of Biden. One of Trump’s biggest supporters, Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, said last week that impeachment of Biden was “on the table.”

However, there are also Republicans who oppose impeachment. Rep. Nancy Mace, a South Carolina Republican, said she does not want to see a tit-for-tat impeachment process, which she opposes being “weaponized.”

For now, though Biden likens MAGAism to “half-fascism.” But for voters, severe inflation and soaring gasoline prices are urgent issues that need to be addressed, and they are bad news for the current ruling party.