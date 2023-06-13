Trump in court today over secret papers brought to Mar-a-Lago

Listen to the audio version of the article

Former US president and Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential election Donald Trump is expected today in court in Miami, indicted for stealing confidential documents from the White House.

On Monday, the former US president would have spent the whole day looking for a lawyer for his defense, but would have been rejected by many due to disagreements on the strategy to follow.

Trump, photos of boxes with documents in Mar-a-Lago in the indictment

Former prime minister is re-nominated

Despite the announcement of the indictment for the classified papers brought to Mar-a-Lago, the former president has already publicly announced that he will not withdraw from the race for 2024, even if he is convicted. The message was launched immediately after the two rallies in Georgia and North Carolina, the first public interventions.

Indicted on 37 counts

Today, before the Miami court, he will have to answer for 37 charges, including espionage and obstruction of justice, as Richard Nixon did at the time of Watergate. The former president risks prison. Yet no American law prevents him from running for the White House, even if he were to be locked up in prison.

Usa, Trump indicted for secret papers

The audio that frames Trump

Federal prosecutors have obtained an audio recording of a summer 2021 meeting in which former President Donald Trump acknowledges that he withheld a classified Pentagon document on a potential attack on Iran, several sources told CNN, undermining the his thesis according to which he would have declassified all the documents seized by the FBI in his Mar-a-Lago residence.

The audio would indicate that Trump is aware he retained classified material after he left the White House, according to CNN.