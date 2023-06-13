Shakira and Lewis Hamilton, Tom Cruise-breaking latest news (re)appears between the two

Of Lorenzo Nicolao

The singer doesn’t want official stories, but she doesn’t do anything to hide her flirtations. Maybe to make Piqu jealous?

A way to make the ex Gerard Piqu jealous? A new love about to be born or maybe already blossomed? The gossip rages around again Shakira, now that the paparazzi have snapped her with seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton. The attendance of her, which she receives confirmation from the gossip magazine People, would, among other things, follow a period in which the Colombian singer had been seen in the company of actor Tom Cruise, who now seems to have been downloaded and placed by part. After 12 years of relationship with former defender Piqu, officially ended due to his infidelity and betrayal with current girlfriend Clara Chia Marti, Shakira is perhaps trying to recreate a love life, but gossip experts are still uncertain if the one with the Hollywood star first, and then with the English driver, was it a real feeling or the desire for redemption and spite against the ex.

A few months have passed since the revenge song against Piqu and since the joke you have exchanged a Ferrari for a Twingo, you have exchanged a Rolex for a Casio, but if the ex appears happy on social networks with his new flame, she doesn't seem to have stayed either on the sidelines. The first weekend of May, during the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami (she now lives in Florida with her children Milan and Sasha), the gossip was unleashed on a possible liaison with Tom Cruise. Immortalized by smiling photographers and together, everyone thought of their acquaintance. The Spanish newspaper Marca had spoken of a Cruise totally hypnotized by the singer, but within a few weeks it would all be over. Shakira didn't want to know about a new relationship, so much so that she begged her actor after a few days to stop flirting with her, despite the fact that he had also sent her flowers. It was a friendly meeting, I'm flattered but not interested, the pop star had clarified.

Precisely in the light of those words, the actor does not seem to have taken well the new rumors circulating about a possible relationship of the singer with Lewis Hamilton. Shakira was once again spotted at the circuit, this time during the F1 Grand Prix in Barcelona on June 4th. More precisely, inside the Mercedes garage, from which you followed the race, before celebrating his second place behind his unattainable rival Verstappen with the English driver. They are getting to know each other and have a great time, revealed acquaintances and sources close to her. The rumors were also fueled by a dinner in Barcelona and a boat trip (which took place in Miami already in May) with some mutual friends, so much so that many observers have reinterpreted the presence of the pop star at the Miami GP as an opportunity to see Hamilton, not to meet Tom Cruise. To understand whether it will be out of spite or true love, the Colombian fans are just waiting for a new musical manifesto. However, the friction with the former historian does not seem to be over yet.

A further spite to Gerard Piqu could be the Queens League, the female equivalent of the Kings League founded by Ibai Llanos and the former defender, a football tournament in Barcelona where former champions play together with celebrities. Sergio Agero, who leads one of the participating teams, said he wanted Shakira in his team, who would not do badly with the ball. In addition to having revealed this intention during a live Twitch, the former striker also expressed his support for Hamilton: I like it, what’s wrong with it? he ironically asked Piqu, present at the show broadcast on the streaming platform. The former Blaugrana didn’t take it very well (Here, a Hamilton fan! is the answer) for a reason that is now increasingly evident. See also Brunson: There is no audience that comes close to Madison Square Garden