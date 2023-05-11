Trump: “January 6 was a beautiful day. I swear on my children: I don’t know Jean Carroll”

“January 6 was a beautiful day. I spoke to a huge crowd. The problem is that crazy Nancy Pelosi and the mayor of Washington didn’t want to deploy the National Guard”. Donald Trump said this at an event in New Hampshire organized by CNN, calling the former speaker of the Democratic House with the offensive name with which she usually calls her. “I wanted to deploy 1,000 men, they didn’t want to. And I asked all the demonstrators to keep the protest peaceful”, underlined Trump, who – he explained – would pardon many of the rioters of January 6: “They are fantastic people , good people”. Then, comparing the insurrection against Capitol Hill to the protests of the Black Lives Matter movement: “If you look at what they did in Minneapolis”, he said referring to the demonstrations following the death of George Floyd.

“I did a fantastic job in the White House, that’s why I have to go back”, was another passage in his speech, in which he refused to admit that he had lost the elections in 2020, re-launching the never-proven allegations of fraud. The host of Cnn, Kaitlan Collins, who pressed him, tried to make him say that she had lost, but the tycoon-convicted yesterday in the trial for sexual abuse of Jean Carroll-dribbled the question and criticized the Biden administration. But the conviction puts his re-nomination at risk. “I have no idea who Jean Carroll is, I swear by my children. This is a false story, created on purpose,” she said, arguing that “you can’t have a fair trial in New York or Washington.”

Donald Trump defended the ban on abortion, accusing the “radicals” of wanting to “kill the baby in the womb at the ninth, eighth, seventh month, or even after it is born”. The former president took credit for putting an end to the right to abortion, after fifty years, thanks to the conservative-majority Supreme Court, in which there are three judges appointed by him. “I am proud – he added – to have done it and honored to have saved thousands of lives”.