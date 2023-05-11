Milan Inter, Pioli: ‘We have to believe it, matches change’. Video

The first leg of the Champions League semi-final belongs to Inter. Two lightning goals, first Dzeko then Mkhitaryan. Pioli’s analysis after the match: “They played better than us in the first half and scored two goals. We were better in the second and we didn’t score,” he told Sky Sport. It’s a heavy result but we have to believe in it, playing like in the second we can try to recover. Leao? It wasn’t there, so there’s no point in looking at it. Even Bennacer’s injury didn’t help us, but he is part of football. We had to do better in the first half, both in ball handling and in duels. In the second, there was a different pace and a different quality, and we did better. How is the game reversed? Playing for Milan. To take the lead to create the possibility of overturning everything.”