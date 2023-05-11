Home » Milan Inter, Pioli: ‘We have to believe it, matches change’. Video
Sports

Milan Inter, Pioli: ‘We have to believe it, matches change’. Video

by admin
Milan Inter, Pioli: ‘We have to believe it, matches change’. Video

The first leg of the Champions League semi-final belongs to Inter. Two lightning goals, first Dzeko then Mkhitaryan. Pioli’s analysis after the match: “They played better than us in the first half and scored two goals. We were better in the second and we didn’t score,” he told Sky Sport. It’s a heavy result but we have to believe in it, playing like in the second we can try to recover. Leao? It wasn’t there, so there’s no point in looking at it. Even Bennacer’s injury didn’t help us, but he is part of football. We had to do better in the first half, both in ball handling and in duels. In the second, there was a different pace and a different quality, and we did better. How is the game reversed? Playing for Milan. To take the lead to create the possibility of overturning everything.”

Leao: “The hope is that there is”

At Prime Video also the theme of the great absentee, Rafa Leao, with a view to possible recovery: “How are you? We see. He wasn’t in condition today, let’s see in six days and the hope is that he will play.”

Calabria: “Difficulties with Inter have already happened”

The words of the AC Milan captain to Sky: “In the offensive phase they put us in difficulty, too many counter-attacks, too many actions, too many insertions lost. In the first goal I was on Dzeko, and he is much bigger than me. We have to be more attentive and awake, all eleven, from attack to defence. We’ve always had a hard time with them. Return? We have to be more cynical, if you score immediately the game changes immediately. It’s not lost yet, we’ll give it our all.”

You may also like

Golden State Warriors Before Playoffs: The End of...

Old Wild West is confirmed as the title...

With Chiefs against Dolphins: NFL is playing two...

Murders Torremaggiore, Jessica’s mother: “My husband is a...

Compensation lawsuit against IPC: Partial success of Para-swimmer...

Interim balance of the DFB: Women’s football “arrived...

Champions: one-two to Milan, Inter takes half of...

Giro d’Italia: Groves wins sprint – dog causes...

Italian Open: Andy Murray loses to Fabio Fognini...

Schedule, places, times: FAQ for the European Handball...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy