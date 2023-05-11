They study traveling shorebirds in Litoral de San Juan

The non-governmental organization Wildlife Conservation Society, WCS Colombia, has been developing the registration and counting of shorebirds in the muddy flats of Litoral del San Juan, in order to know the status of their populations and promote conservation actions.

Every year, traveling birds from the north (Canada and the United States) arrive at mud flats, beaches and mangroves in the Chocó Pacific. Some 19 species of these plovers and plovers seek these sites to feed and rest before continuing on their journey.