Sforza, what strength: 2.7 million profit: Palazzo Belgioioso gives satisfaction

Brivio Sforza, in 2022 profit of 2.7 million euros

The Marquis Gianluca Brivio Sforza, of the noble Milanese family of the same name, is the president of Orticola, the market exhibition of flowers and plants that will open tomorrow at the Public Gardens of the Lombard capital. Brivio Sforza will open the review richer than 300 thousand euros. It is the fruit of the dividend that arrived in his pocket a few days ago thanks to its 11.1% stake in Nifia srl. This is the Brivio Sforza safe, presided over by Alessandro and of which other members of the family are members: Alberico, Annibale, Barbara, Emilio, Galdino, Gianfrancesco, Gianluca, Ludovico, Matteo and Maria Maddalena.

Nifia closed the balance sheet last October with a profit of about 2.7 millionalmost entirely distributed to shareholders as a coupon, compared to that of 2.5 million in the previous year. Where do the Brivio Sforza profits come from? The company owns 100% of Matri srl, in turn owners of the historic Palazzo Belgioioso in the homonymous square in the historic center of Milan.

The building which was also the site of black news events (in fact here Raul Gardini committed suicide in July 1993) is charged in the Matri budget at only 4.3 million: a trifle considering that it is an imposing historic building designed by Giuseppe Piermarini and finished in 1787.

