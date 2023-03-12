Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, March 11th Topic: Consumption picks up fast and “going overseas” is gaining momentum——Observation on the development of the new energy automobile industry in February

Xinhua News Agency reporter

Production and sales increased by 48.8% and 55.9% year-on-year, 30% and 28.7% month-on-month, and exports increased by 79.5% year-on-year… Data released by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers on the 10th showed that the production and sales of new energy vehicles in my country maintained a steady growth in February. It also showed a strong momentum and continued to become a bright spot in the development of the automotive industry.

According to Chen Shihua, deputy secretary-general of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, the production and sales of new energy vehicles in my country reached 552,000 and 525,000 respectively in February, with a market share of 26.6%. From January to February this year, the production and sales of new energy vehicles in my country reached 977,000 and 933,000, a year-on-year increase of 18.1% and 20.8% respectively, with a market share of 25.7%.

On the weekend, in the Weilai Center of China Resources Vientiane City in Shushan District, Hefei City, Zhou Lei, a citizen of Hefei, was experiencing the Weilai ET5 model. “Compared with fuel vehicles, new energy vehicles are generally smarter and cheaper to use.” He said that recently he was comparing new energy vehicles of different brands, and the experience was not bad.

In a new energy vehicle manufacturer in the Hefei Economic and Technological Development Zone, workers work on the complete vehicle production line. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Xie Chen)

In February, the new energy vehicle market picked up steadily. Among them, BYD’s new energy vehicle sales reached 193,655, a year-on-year increase of 112.6%; Weilai Automobile delivered 12,157 new cars, a year-on-year increase of 98.3%; Ideal Auto delivered 16,620 new cars, a year-on-year increase of 97.5%; An increase of 252.9%.

“We are optimistic about the annual sales growth.” Li Bin, the founder of Weilai Automobile, said that Weilai’s overall sales have improved significantly. Recently, its market share in the high-end pure electric market of more than 300,000 yuan has continued to increase. The sales volume in Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai exceeded that of the best-selling joint venture models in the same category for 10 consecutive weeks.

The continuous growth of the new energy vehicle market has benefited from the continuous efforts of policies in many places across the country to support and encourage the development of the new energy vehicle industry and automobile consumption since the beginning of this year, escorting enterprises to innovate and develop new markets.

Guangdong Province proposes that qualified prefectures and cities can introduce support policies for new energy vehicles to the countryside, and organize activities to “benefit the people” of new energy vehicles to the countryside; Shanghai continues to implement new energy vehicle replacement subsidies and continues to exempt vehicle purchase tax; Anhui Province Said that it will speed up the promotion and application of new energy vehicles in the public sector, promote the construction of charging infrastructure, and enrich auto financial services…

The picture shows the assembly line of GAC Aian New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. in Panyu District, Guangzhou City.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Deng Hua

Chen Shihua believes that at present, my country’s new energy vehicles have gradually entered a period of comprehensive market expansion. The continuous strengthening of policies will help the industry overcome the influence of multiple factors, maintain a momentum of steady development, and consolidate its dominant position.

Automobile export is becoming an important engine to promote the rapid development of the automobile industry. In February, my country’s auto exports continued to maintain a good momentum, of which 87,000 new energy vehicles were exported, a year-on-year increase of 79.5%. BYD exported 17,000 vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 12 times.

Yin Tongyue, chairman of Chery Automobile Co., Ltd., said that China‘s auto industry is currently undergoing a critical transformation from “big to strong”: on the one hand, it must deepen and solidify its “internal strengths” such as quality and safety, technological innovation, and system construction, and continuously To lay a solid foundation for the industry; on the other hand, it is necessary to accelerate the development of digitalization and globalization, participate in global competition at a higher level, and continuously climb to the high end of the industrial value chain.

Technological innovation is the core driving force for China to move from a “big auto country” to a “powerful auto country”. New energy auto companies continue to improve their brand and product competitiveness through technological innovation, and consumer recognition will also become higher and higher.

“It took 13 years for our production and sales to go from the first car to the millionth; it only took one year to go from one million to two million; and it took only half a year to go from two million to three million.” The relevant person in charge of BYD Group said that the rapid development of BYD’s new energy vehicles has benefited from the company’s emphasis on independent innovation and mastery of core technologies.

“The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will work with relevant departments to study and clarify the succession policies such as new energy vehicle purchase tax reduction and exemption as soon as possible, revise and issue the management method of ‘double points’, and further increase the promotion and application of new energy vehicles.” Xin Guobin, vice minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, recently said that this year, The new energy automobile industry will continue to maintain a good momentum of development. (Reporters Wu Huijun, Gao Kang, Wu Tao, Sun Fei)

