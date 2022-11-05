On November 3, 2022, former U.S. President Trump arrived in Sioux City, Iowa (Sioux City), and held a “Save America” ​​(Save America) large rally at the Sioux City Airport for the Republican candidate he supported in November Make the final sprint before the midterm elections on the 8th. (Credit: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

[See China on November 4, 2022](Comprehensive report by special correspondent Cheng Wen)midterm electionsCountdown to final days of former presidentTrumpStarted his campaign in four key states on scheduleassemblyBlitz, the final sprint for the Republican candidate he supports. November 3 (Thursday) evening atiowaAt large rallies in the state, Trump also raised his2024year to attend the presidencygeneral electionHe told supporters to “get ready” that he was “very, very, very likely” to come out and campaign again.

Trump’s hint at a “Save America” ​​rally in Sioux City, Iowa, late Thursday (Nov. 3) was the closest he has come to formally announcing his intention to run for president again.

“Get ready, that’s all I’m going to tell you. Get ready,” Trump said amid cheers from supporters.

He added: “I will very, very, very likely do it again in order to make our country successful, safe and glorious, okay?”

At previous large rallies, Trump has often used the expression: “We may have to do it again.” The most recent expression in October was: “I may have to do it again.” And the latest on Nov. 3 The expression was the closest thing to an official announcement of Trump’s candidacy.

Before uttering a hint of a re-run in the 2024 presidential election, Trump typically refers to his first two campaigns, which has become a pre-set line in his rally speeches.

In Iowa on Thursday (November 3), Trump said again: “I ran twice, I won twice, the second time was much better than the first, and the votes in 2020 are more than Millions more votes in 2016 — again, more votes than any sitting president in our nation’s history so far.”

The U.S. Census Bureau found that voter turnout in 2020 was significantly higher, with nearly 160 million Americans voting that year, compared with about 137 million in 2016.

In the 2020 presidential election, Trump garnered 74 million votes, the most votes on record for any incumbent U.S. president in his re-election campaign.

On the evening of November 3, Trump campaigned for re-election of Iowa Republican Governor Kim. Reynolds (Kim Reynolds) and Iowa Senator Chuck. Grassley (Chuck Grassley), and Brenna C., who is running for Iowa Attorney General. Brenna Bird helped out.

The latest polling figures on FiveThirtyEight show Reynolds leading his Democratic opponent by a landslide 57% to 38% as of Oct. 26, with Grassley also by double digits, 54% to 43% his Democratic challenger.

Trump maintained a busy schedule in the final weekend before the vote next Tuesday (Nov. 8). He will attend a “Save America” ​​rally Saturday night in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, for Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mohammad. Oz (Mehmet Oz) and Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug. Doug Mastriano helped out.

Then, on Sunday night, Trump will attend a “Get Out the Vote Rally” in Miami, Florida, for Florida Republican Senator Marco Marco. Marco Rubio assisted.

Finally, next Monday (7th) night in Dayton, Ohio, Trump will hold a “Save America” ​​rally for Ohio Senate candidate JDVance.

These states are all key battleground states in the U.S. election and could decide several key seats for control of Congress. The importance of Iowa is that it is where the presidential primary nominations start.

It is expected that after the mid-term elections on November 8, the Republicans will have a high probability of taking control of the House of Representatives and more likely to take control of the Senate.

A Republican victory in the congressional elections will also boost the momentum of Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

Recently, the Associated Press reported that Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign may start in the two-week window after November 8. If there is no delay in the announcement of the election results, Trump’s aides are already working on it. Preparing for Trump’s official candidacy.

The Associated Press quoted Trump’s former White House chief of staff Raines. In the words of Reince Priebus: “I think he (Trump) will run 95 percent of the time.”

