YEENJOY STUDIO’s director, Yi Huan, launched a multi-art project with the theme of “Ranguzi Going Down the Mountain” during the epidemic period, and this time YEENJOY STUDIO once again launched his first creative album “Ranguzi Going Down the Mountain” with the theme of “Ranguzi Going Down the Mountain” “. This is a concept double-disc album that travels back to 20 years ago. The story finds that at the moment in 2022, Fuhua accidentally learned that his life was just a program command, and obtained the “First Generation Burning Millet” 2500 years ago. “System Instructions” – You need to travel to 2002 to help yourself change the name to “Ranguzi” and release this album of the same name, in order to open the door to your longing for an artistic career and achieve the most optimized current self in all parallel worlds.

Visually, the image of the ancients on the album cover is exactly the “first generation of burning millet” set by Flammable based on his own facial features data. The whole album has a total of 23 tracks, which are divided into AB double-sided, and one person arranges all the lyrics, as well as the production. The first sound source version simulates the cassette era of the last century-connecting all the tracks on one track, “forcing” the audience to play all the songs in the album in the order set by Burning Valley. Can’t cut songs, let alone play them randomly. The two tracks named “Ranguzi Disc A” and “Ranguzi Disc B” both have a total duration of more than 30 minutes. This behavior is not only a tribute to the golden age, but also a tribute to the current Internet era known as listening to songs in 30 seconds. A challenge and confrontation.

At present, the album has been fully launched on music platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube Music.