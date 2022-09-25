When the Justice Department and the FBI raided Trump’s home, they went far beyond targeting government records, taking a trove of his private documents. Former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures to a crowd as he attends the National Rifle Association’s annual convention in Houston, Texas, U.S., May 27, 2022. (Credit: Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

[See China September 24, 2022](See Chinese reporter Li Ao compiled/comprehensive report) In August, the US Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted an investigation into his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago. The raid, the latest rebuke from former U.S. President Donald Trump, also revealed surprising little-known details of the FBI and Justice Department raids.

On the evening of Wednesday (September 21), Trump revealed in an interview with “Fox News” that FBI agents even took away his will when they searched and ransacked his home.

In an interview with “Fox News” host Sean Hannity, Trump pointed out that FBI agents acted like a home raider during a raid and took a lot of things. Trump said he only discovered that the FBI had taken his will and condemned it as “terrible.”

“They[FBI and DOJ]took your passport; they took your medical records; they took your tax records,” Hanney asked at the time. “That’s probably the scariest thing for me. part, that’s why broad warrants like this are dangerous to me, (because) we do have the Fourth Amendment (to protect your documents).”

“And they took, what, 500 pages of attorney-client privileged information?”

“By the way, did you get it back?”

Trump replied: “A lot. I don’t know. I really don’t know. They take a lot of stuff.”

“I think they took my will,” Trump said. “I just found out yesterday.”

“I asked ‘where is it (the will)?'”

Trump continued: “This could lead to a lot of problems.”

“No. They (the FBI and the Justice Department) took my will, which is a terrible thing,” Trump denounced.

On August 8, the FBI and the Department of Justice raided Trump’s home, Mar-a-Lago, and subsequently claimed to have found more than 11,000 records such as US government documents and photos, of which more than 100 records were classified as classified. .

The U.S. Justice Department had earlier threatened that there was evidence that some government documents may have been hidden by the former president and moved from storage.

In this regard, the Department of Justice has pursued Trump aggressively, and is currently investigating Trump’s so-called three federal crimes involved, and it is said that it will prosecute Trump. The charges include violating the Espionage Act, obstruction of justice and unlawful processing of government records.

Trump said he had declassified the confiscated documents. He has done nothing wrong in his handling of these government documents.

Trump denounced the raids by the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI as a witch hunt, in which his political enemies weaponized U.S. justice in an attempt to prevent him from serving in any U.S. public office, including the president.

