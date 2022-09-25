BYD calls the police!A company forged its official seal and Wang Chuanfu’s signature, claiming to be acquired by BYD



Financial Associated Press, September 25 (Editor Lu Lu) Recently, it was reported that a subsidiary of BYD wholly acquired Nanning Xiaozhongzheng Commercial Secretary Co., Ltd., and the company was renamed BYD (Guangxi) New Energy Co., Ltd. and registered Capital increased from 300,000 yuan to 100,000,000 yuan.

Forged official seals and signatures for industrial and commercial changes BYD has called the police

However, this acquisition was fabricated by Xiaozhongzheng Commerce itself. On September 20, the official website of the Nanning Administrative Examination and Approval Bureau of Guangxi announced that it received a report from BYD Auto that BYD (Guangxi) New Energy Co., Ltd. forged the official seal of BYD Auto and Wang Chuanfu’s signature, submitted false materials to change the industrial and commercial registration, and the change registration has been cancelled. .

The “Decision on Cancellation of Registration by Nanning Administrative Examination and Approval Bureau (BYD (Guangxi) New Energy Co., Ltd.)” shows that: On September 20, 2022, BYD Auto Industry Co., Ltd. reported to the Market Service Section 1 of our bureau that the parties used their identity information to defraud The company registered and submitted an application for revoking the party’s change of registration on September 16, 2022 and relevant evidence materials. In accordance with the provisions of Paragraph 1 of Article 40 of the Regulations of the People’s Republic of China on the Administration of Registration of Market Entities and Articles 50 and Paragraph 1 of Article 52 of the Implementation Rules of the Regulations of the People’s Republic of China on the Administration of Registration of Market Entities, in 2022 It was accepted and investigated on September 20, 2009.

It was found out that the official seal of BYD Auto Industry Co., Ltd. and the signature of Wang Chuanfu, the legal representative of BYD Auto Industry Co., Ltd., were forged in the materials submitted by the parties when applying for company change registration. BYD Auto Industry Co., Ltd. and its legal representative were forged. Ren Wang Chuanfu was unaware of the registration and did not ratify it afterwards.

The behavior of the parties involved submits false materials or uses other fraudulent means to conceal important facts to obtain market entity registration. Responsibility for Sexuality and Effectiveness”.

In accordance with the provisions of Paragraph 2 of Article 40 of the Regulations of the People’s Republic of China on the Administration of Registration of Market Entities and Paragraph 2 of Article 53 of the Implementation Rules of the Regulations of the People’s Republic of China on the Administration of Registration of Market Entities, it is decided to revoke the parties on September 16, 2022 date of company change registration.

On September 24, BYD stated that BYD (Guangxi) New Energy Co., Ltd. was fake, and the news that it forged the official seal of BYD and Wang Chuanfu’s signature was true. In this regard, BYD has called the police and declined to comment on the specific situation.

Tianyancha information shows that Xiaozhongzheng Business was established in 2020 and is located in Nanning City, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. It is an enterprise mainly engaged in business services.

Its financing dynamics on September 19 showed that the small and heavy government business has undergone industrial and commercial changes recently, the original shareholders have all withdrawn, and the new wholly-owned shareholder BYD Auto has been renamed “BYD New Energy”. The business scope was changed to sales of new energy vehicles; sales of electrical accessories for new energy vehicles; manufacturing of auto parts and accessories; sales of assisted bicycles, scooters and spare parts; sales of mobile communication equipment; battery sales; battery manufacturing; charging pile sales ; Sales of new energy vehicle swap facilities, etc.

However, on September 21, the day after the announcement of the Nanning Administrative Examination and Approval Bureau, Xiaozhongzheng Commerce was “returned to its original shape”, and the company name was changed back to the original Nanning Xiaozhongzheng Commerce Secretary Co., Ltd., and its business scope has now been Changed to: provide corporate residence custody services, corporate registration agency services, agency bookkeeping services; trademark agency; corporate management information consulting, business information consulting, education information consulting; sales: daily necessities, electronic products (except products controlled by the state) , office supplies, communication equipment, building decoration materials (except hazardous chemicals).