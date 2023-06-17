Home » Trump to fans: “I offer everything”. But then he leaves the club without paying
“Food for everyone”, “Food for everyone” Donald Trump shouted to his fans as he entered the famous Cuban restaurant Versaille in Miami immediately after the indictment for the secret Mar-a-Lago cards. But the tycoon left within ten minutes without maintaining the offer to pay the bill, even after his admirers had wished him “happy birthday” a day before his 77 years.

The Miami New Times revealed the background. Former martial arts athlete Jorge Masvidal was among those present and hailed Trump as “the best president of all time”, confessing his emotion in “hearing him declare” Food for everyone “”. But nothing, the tycoon hasn’t reached into his wallet, not even for croquettes, pastelitos or cafecitos, in a restaurant in Little Havana where the prices are more than affordable for everyone. A lack of generosity that could cost him more than a few votes in the race for the White House among the decisive Cuban community in Florida.

