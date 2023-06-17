Lutech is sponsor and partner of UniMore and Hipert during the Indy Autonomous Challenge of Monza – Sport Marketing News

Lutecha reference company in the Digital Transformation sector in Italy and a European player in ICT services and solutions, has started a collaboration with UniMore e Hyper who will run with his Indy Light IL 15 – Dallara A21during the Indy Autonomous Challenge in Monza.

The competition arrives in Italy for the first time in a challenge that sees Dallara AV-21 cars compete driven by a control software which, thanks to the sensors, supercomputers and other ADAS hardware mounted, allows autonomous driving.

This collaboration allows Lutech to associate itself with an event that represents excellence and innovation in the automation and artificial intelligence sector. With the support of this project, the Group demonstrates its commitment to technological progress and the search for advanced solutions, which can provide cutting-edge solutions for the development of new driving methods, but also its attention to the world of training and talent development.

“This partnership is a further boost to innovation that allows us to look at the innovations proposed outside our company, giving our concrete contribution to those young people who are committed to the future every day. It is essential for us to focus on their unique ability to bring new energy and ideas“, commented Giuseppe Di Franco, Chief Executive Officer of the Lutech Group.