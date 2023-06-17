Alias ​​’Quemao’ was arrested for theft in Neiva

The authorities of the capital opite in the development of activities against crime, managed to capture a subject with a court order, for the crime of Qualified and Aggravated Theft.

This Police action was carried out by the uniformed officers of quadrant 40 attached to the CAI Bogotá, who through registration and control activities on Carre 21 with Calle 4 Sur in the Santa Isabel neighborhood, managed to capture José Juvenal Castañeda Villegas, known as “Quemao”. 22 years of age for the crime of Qualified and Aggravated Theft.

It should be noted that the man was previously captured for the crime of domestic violence, additionally he was part of the most wanted cartel for the crime of theft in 2022, he was known as the “Rogue”.

The captured man was left at the disposal of the judicial entities, where a control and guarantee judge decided to shelter him with an insurance measure in a prison establishment.

This is an important result, taking into account that we are talking about a person recognized for committing different crimes and repeating his behavior.

Colonel Domingo Alfredo López Dales, commander of the Neiva Metropolitan Police, states “We will continue working hand in hand with citizens to recover the tranquility of this beautiful city.”

The National Police continue to produce relevant results in favor of citizen security and coexistence, for which it requests the support of the community, providing information leading to the capture and prosecution of these criminals, who do so much damage to the Neivana community.