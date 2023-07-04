Home » This Wednesday, July 5, electrical work will be carried out in Taganga
News

This Wednesday, July 5, electrical work will be carried out in Taganga

by admin
This Wednesday, July 5, electrical work will be carried out in Taganga

The Air-e company will advance this Wednesday, July 5, a new technical conference in order to carry out preventive work on the Libertador 8 circuit.

A day has been scheduled for the execution of the works. technique from 8:10 in the morning to 5:30 in the afternoon, time in which the interruption of the electricity supply in the township of Taganga will be required.

Also read: 48 hours after the rain, the wastewater is still stagnant in the streets of Santa Marta

La empresa Air-e iHe indicated that these tasks require the intervention of the circuit, therefore, in compliance with the safety protocols required by electrical regulations, they will be carried out with interruption of service.

See also  International financial organizations reiterate their support for government security plans

You may also like

Tunisian Al-Misbahi remembers intellectuals, poets, and “the delusions...

Juanse Solano and Danny Orozco released the single...

Today the construction for the largest family festival...

The auto sector strengthens the upward trend and...

July 3, 2023: The Hottest Day on Record...

Does the song of the birds cure diseases?...

Addressing Shortcomings and Enhancing Effectiveness: Strengthening Water Conservancy...

Hurricane gusts and thunderstorms: weather service warns of...

The content of the Friday sermon on the...

Óscar Iván Zuluaga will be indicted on July...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy