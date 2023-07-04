This Wednesday, July 5, electrical work will be carried out in Taganga

The Air-e company will advance this Wednesday, July 5, a new technical conference in order to carry out preventive work on the Libertador 8 circuit.

A day has been scheduled for the execution of the works. technique from 8:10 in the morning to 5:30 in the afternoon, time in which the interruption of the electricity supply in the township of Taganga will be required.

La empresa Air-e iHe indicated that these tasks require the intervention of the circuit, therefore, in compliance with the safety protocols required by electrical regulations, they will be carried out with interruption of service.

