Home » Malik Beasley leaves the Lakers and joins Milwaukee
Sports

Malik Beasley leaves the Lakers and joins Milwaukee

by admin
Malik Beasley leaves the Lakers and joins Milwaukee

The period of free agency continues in the NBA. Tuesday’s start saw Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Beasley (26, 1.93m) come to terms with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ESPN. Beasley reportedly accepted a one-year, $2.7 million contract offer.

Arrived in California during the season (from the Utah Jazz), Beasley is a great traveler in the NBA. In seven years, he knew four teams (Denver and Minnesota before signing in Utah). This season, he was averaging 13.4 points per game with the Jazz and 11.1 points with the Lakers.

Still according to ESPN, the Orlando Magic has separated from Bol Bol, its winger (23 years old, 2.18 m).

See also  Capital gains: Juventus penalized by 10 points, is now out of Europe - Football

You may also like

Mount says goodbye to Chelsea fans

here’s who the player sold by Inter to...

Intimate Fan Experience at the Shangcheng Sports Center...

Shohei Ohtani selected as DH, pitcher as MLB...

NHL | No one reached out to Zadin,...

This is today’s SPORT cover, Wednesday July 5,...

Ex-world number one Barty is a mother for...

Mike Trout Placed on 10-Day Disabled List with...

Hannah Dingley: Forest Green Rovers name first female...

The swinger was limited by cramps at Wimbledon,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy