Malik Beasley leaves the Lakers and joins Milwaukee

The period of free agency continues in the NBA. Tuesday’s start saw Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Beasley (26, 1.93m) come to terms with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ESPN. Beasley reportedly accepted a one-year, $2.7 million contract offer.

Arrived in California during the season (from the Utah Jazz), Beasley is a great traveler in the NBA. In seven years, he knew four teams (Denver and Minnesota before signing in Utah). This season, he was averaging 13.4 points per game with the Jazz and 11.1 points with the Lakers.

Still according to ESPN, the Orlando Magic has separated from Bol Bol, its winger (23 years old, 2.18 m).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

