While Donald Trump is not the only U.S. president to be caught up in a legal and ethics scandal, he will occupy a unique place in history as the first U.S. president to be criminally prosecuted.

Two other presidents in similar circumstances to Trump were ultimately impeached by Congress: Bill Clinton, who lied under oath to deny an affair with a White House intern, and Andrew Johnson, who Behavior in the bitter power struggles that followed the American Civil War exceeded the purview of his executive remit.

Richard Nixon resigned because of his involvement in the infamous Watergate scandal. Both Ronald Reagan and Ulysses S. Grant were scandal-ridden and their cronies were indicted, but neither president was charged.

Here’s a brief rundown of what happened to Trump’s predecessors:

bill clinton

Democratic President Bill Clinton has been under investigation for more than half his presidency, ranging from failed real estate deals to an affair with a White House intern.

Investigators have been scrutinizing Bill and Hillary Clinton’s investments in the troubled Whitewater real estate project at length. In 1994, Kenneth Starr, an independent prosecutor appointed to lead the investigation, found no evidence of wrongdoing by the Clintons. But two close friends of the Clintons, Jim and Susan McDougal, were found guilty on Whitewater-related charges. Clinton’s successor in Arkansas, Gov. Jim Gay Tucker, was also found guilty.

Starr’s 1998 report, which exposed horrific details of Clinton’s affair with intern Monica Lewinsky, proved to have far more serious implications. Clinton denied having a “sexual relationship” with Monica Lewinsky during her interrogation amid a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by former Arkansas employee Paula Jones.

Starr ruled that Clinton had obstructed justice by lying under oath. This led the House of Representatives to vote to impeach Clinton on December 19, 1998. But the Senate rejected Clinton’s charges, allowing him to remain president until his term ended in January 2001.

Ronald Reagan

Reagan did not face impeachment or court charges over the biggest scandal of his presidency. But the hostage-swap scheme, known as Iran-Contra, has haunted him since he left the White House.

In 1986, during Reagan’s second term, the public learned that his administration had authorized a secret arms sale to Iran while hoping that Iran would help release American hostages held in Lebanon. As much as $30 million from the arms sales was used to aid rebels against Nicaragua’s leftist government, in violation of U.S. law.

Reagan’s national security adviser, John Poindexter, resigned, and his aide, Colonel Oliver North, was fired. The pair were also convicted of attempting to deceive and obstruct Congress, but their convictions were later overturned. Reagan’s successor, President George H.W. Bush, pardoned the other six involved.

Reagan insisted he had no knowledge that proceeds from the arms sales were being used to fund the Nicaraguan opposition.

richard nixon

Nixon resigned in August 1974 without facing impeachment for his administration’s cover-up of involvement in the break-in of the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington.

Seven men, including two former White House aides, have been charged in a botched theft at the Watergate Building. Five Watergate defendants plead guilty; two others found guilty in criminal trial.

The conspiracy to break into the Watergate Building in 1972 did not prevent Nixon from being easily re-elected a few months later. He weathered the storm until the House Judiciary Committee passed three articles of impeachment in 1974, charging him with obstruction of justice, abuse of power and contempt of Congress.

Before the full House vote, a shocking tape was released in which Nixon could be heard approving plans to pressure the FBI to drop its investigation into Watergate. Nixon resigned after losing the support of key Republicans in Congress.

His vice president, Gerald Ford, became president and pardoned Nixon a month later.

Ulysses S Grant

Grant, who was never criminally charged or formally accused of wrongdoing as president, has intervened in a corruption case prosecuted by his own administration. The defendant in the case is his personal secretary at the White House.

In 1875, Secretary of the Treasury Benjamin H. Bristow launched an investigation leading to the arrest of hundreds of people in a scheme known as the Whiskey Ring in which distillers, tax Officials and co-conspirators diverted millions of dollars in liquor taxes to their own pockets.

President-elect Grant, a Civil War-era general, found the strike at odds with his own when General Orville E. Babcock was accused of being an accomplice. Not only was Babcock the president’s private secretary, but he and Grant had been friends since the war.

Prosecutors said they discovered cables Babcock sent to booze gang leaders to aid in their plans. Still, Grant insisted on defending his aide.

In an effort to avoid the president’s presence at Babcock’s trial, attorneys questioned Grant under oath at the White House on February 12, 1876. Later, a copy of his testimony was read in court in St. Louis. The jury found Babcock not guilty, thanks in large part to Grant’s staunch defense.

andrew johnson

Andrew Johnson was the first president in American history to be impeached and discredited for it. He was impeached because of a bitter dispute with Congress over post-Civil War Reconstruction.

In 1864, Johnson, a Democrat from Tennessee, was elected vice president to Abraham Lincoln on a unity vote, and Johnson took over as president after Lincoln was assassinated in 1865. At the White House, Johnson angered Republicans in Congress by calling for pardons for Southern leaders and opposing voting rights for emancipated blacks.

And Johnson fired Lincoln’s appointee of War Secretary Edwin Stanton, prompting the House of Representatives to pass articles of impeachment accusing the president of illegally firing and replacing Stanton. Stanton advocated a tougher policy against the defeated South.

Johnson’s impeachment trial began in the Senate on March 5, 1868. After the trial ended more than two months later, senators failed to remove Johnson by one vote. He completed his final year as president, but fellow Democrats rejected his nomination for re-election. (Fortune Chinese website)

