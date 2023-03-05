The former president has released a single for charity, a song recorded with a choir of men detained in a Washington prison for their participation in the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, instigated by the tycoon himself, who is under investigation for this . `Justice for All´,

New provocation from Donald Trump: the former president has released a single for charity, a song recorded with a choir of men detained in a Washington prison for their participation in the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, instigated by the tycoon himself, which is under investigation for it. `Justice for All´, this is the title of the song, is available on streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.

It is the latest in a series of moves in which Trump and other US far-rights seek to embrace the attack on the Capitol as a political cause by portraying many of the attackers as protesters persecuted by the state. According to Forbes, a video will debut on a podcast created by Trump’s former White House strategist, US far-right ideologue Steve Bannon. Over an ambient background, the song features Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance (the oath of allegiance), interspersed with a chorus of male voices singing the American anthem, The Star-Spangled Banner.

The song lasts about two and a half minutes and ends with the chorus «Usa! USA! USA!”. According to Forbes, the single was “produced by a major recording artist who has not been identified”.