Home Secretary forced to resign for breaking rules



Financial Associated Press, October 20 (Editor Xia Junxiong) On Wednesday (October 19) local time, British Home Secretary Suella Braverman announced on social media that she would resign as Home Secretary. This is also the second cabinet minister lost by the Truss government in a week.

Before Braverman announced her resignation on Twitter, there were media reports of her resignation, as well as media reports that she was fired for violating national security regulations. 10 Downing Street (the Prime Minister’s Office) has denied Braverman’s dismissal.

In Braverman’s resignation, she said she had violated government regulations and had to resign.

(Braverman’s resignation, source: Twitter) Braverman said in her letter that she technically violated the rules by sending an official email to a parliamentary colleague using her personal email address.

It is reported that former transport secretary Grant Shapps will succeed Braverman as home secretary.

Braverman also expressed her concerns about the Truss administration in her resignation, saying: “It’s clear that we’re going through a turbulent time.”

Tras: I’m a fighter, I won’t give up easily

Truss had to sack Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwarten to keep her precarious premiership after her new economic deal caused a market shock.

Although the new Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt reversed almost all tax cuts, dissatisfaction with Truss among the British public and the Conservative Party has not subsided.

About 83% of Conservative MPs think Truss is underperforming, while 55% think she should resign voluntarily, according to the latest poll released by YouGov. Still, Truss has no plans to resign.

When questioned in the House of Commons on Wednesday, Truss said she was a fighter, not a quitter.

At the questioning session, opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer went on fire, saying the public cannot trust someone who can’t keep his promises for a week, and deriding Truss’ policies as fantasy economics, It was she who destroyed the economy.

And Truss argued: “I had to make the decision to adjust policy because of the economic situation.” She added that global interest rates were rising and economic forecasts were deteriorating.

According to Conservative Party rules, Truss will not be challenged for leadership for a year. But some Conservative MPs believe Truss could be forced to resign if the Conservatives agree on a successor.

So far, though, there has been no clear front-runner within the Conservative Party. Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, House of Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace all have supporters, as does Hunter, who many believe is already the de facto prime minister.

Some even backed the return of Boris Johnson, while Foreign Secretary James Cleverley said he understood why his colleagues were angry but it would be wrong to overthrow another prime minister.