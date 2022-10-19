[TheEpochTimesOctober192022](The Epoch Times reporter Ma Weifen reported) Actress Wu Shanru married her boyfriend outside the circle earlier this year, Mr. Wang, and only announced her pregnancy not long ago. Today (19), she will attend an independent watchmaking event , wearing a dark blue dress, it is difficult to find that she is actually 5 months pregnant without looking carefully, and she also shares the changes in her life after pregnancy.

Wu Shanru first emphasized that she is actually 5 months pregnant. She is not uncomfortable, just tired and hungry. However, she has a large appetite, so it is difficult to distinguish whether it is because of pregnancy that she is prone to hunger, or whether she is simply hungry. He laughed and said that now he wants to eat everything he sees.

As for after pregnancy, is the husband more caring? She said that her husband could be said to be responsive to her needs, and would not put pressure on her, and was quite considerate to her.

Feeling better because of the weather

When asked “Is it easy to become emotional after pregnancy?”, Wu Shanru laughed and said that she has been a little sentimental recently. For example, when it rains heavily in Taipei, she will worry about the end of the world, watching the heavy rain outside the window. She cried emotionally, and her husband told her that it was just a typhoon. Later, when she heard her husband say that they were going to drink bubble tea together, she felt better.

Wu Shanru revealed that the current work is still the same, the queue was already full before, and there was almost no change until the year before, and said that he would continue to work hard. She revealed that there is now a new show coming, “and then I’m going to prepare a book, and my podcast is also in production”.

Wu Shanru is also very thankful for the love of various manufacturers, and will call her to ask her: “Can I still stand?” She smiled and said yes, yes, she usually does heavy training, everyone don’t have to worry, only the agent “Remember to buy me a bento”, so that she can still eat when she is hungry.

Congratulations to Aaron Yan for winning the top ten outstanding young people

Talking about Yan Yalun winning the top ten outstanding young people, Wu Shanru revealed that he joked with him, “How come this award is so easy to win”, Yan Yalun replied to her at that time, “What a joke, this is a recommender”, Therefore, Wu Shanru also believes that this is of course strictly reviewed.

Wu Shanru also took this opportunity to congratulate Yan Yalun for winning this honor, and admitted that it was not easy. In the past 60 years, there have only been 600 people. Of course, it is a matter of honoring the ancestors. It just so happened that his surname was Wu (Yan Yalun’s real name was Wu Genglin), and he helped Wu. The family fought for a light.

At the same time, she also thinks that Aaron Yan is very thoughtful and can show it to people in different fields, which is really touching.

Responsible editor: Xin Youan