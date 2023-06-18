Home » tsc sold the player for 4.5 million euros | Sport
Talented striker Petar Ratkov is the new player of the Austrian team, and TSC is richer by millions!

The historic season in the Superliga, the second place at the end of the championship and qualifying for the Champions League are not the only things that will be remembered in Bačka Topola. Just a few weeks after the greatest success in the club’s history, TSC made a transfer that will be talked about in this part of Europe for days – young striker Petar Ratkov (19) is the new player of Salzburg!

The team, which has been a part of the “Red Bull” factory for years, is known as one of the best places for the development of young footballers, and the killer goal scorer who proved himself in the north of Serbia will have just such a chance. His goals helped Žarko Lazetić’s team, so it is not surprising that he secured a big transfer immediately after the championship. How big the question will remain, although it is clear that there is talk of millions – the Austrians will reportedly pay 4.5 million euros, TSC is dreaming of another half a million European bills through bonuses, but even 15 percent of the next sale of the talented striker! Check him out in a TSC jersey:

Petar Ratkov signed a contract with Red Bull Salzburg from Austria. Pero, we wish you all the best and much success in your career. Thank you for everything you have done in the blue and white jersey, you will always be a part of the TSC family! Good luck,” TSC said in a social media post. Watch the post:

In January 2021, Ratkov was transferred from the youth team to the senior team of TSC, and it quickly turned out that they have a real football gem in Bačka Topola.

In total, he played 80 matches and scored 17 goals for TSC, but his last season was incredible – on the way to Lazetić’s team to second place and qualification for the Champions League, he appeared 40 times in all competitions, was the scorer 14 times and assisted his teammates in another five goals.

