Hypokalemia, potassium deficiency becomes worrying especially in overweight: never underestimate these symptoms

Hypokalemia is caused by a lack of potassium in the body, the symptoms are common but be careful those overweight should not underestimate them

Il potassium is an essential mineral for many important functions of our body, such as blood pressure control and the correct functioning of the muscles, including heart contractions. Potassium deficiency can be caused by various reasons, such as an unbalanced diet, the abuse of diuretics or an overactive thyroid. Let’s go find out all the symptoms and how to prevent it.

Hypokalemia, in overweight can be dangerous

Potassium deficiency is a phenomenon that affects an increasing number of people, especially those over 50 years of age. In fact, potassium deficiency can be caused by various factors, including aging. This means that the over are particularly exposed to this pathology.

What happens when you are deficient in potassium? The symptoms of potassium deficiency in the body they can be multiple and can take different forms, depending on the intensity of the mineral deficit and the age of the affected individual.

Beware of symptoms from hypokalemiaare not to be underestimated:

muscle weakness;

fatigue;

muscle cramps;

nausea;

constipation;

palpitations;

cardiac arrhythmias.

Underestimating these symptoms can be dangerous, especially for the overweight. Don’t ignore the symptoms, because a lack of potassium can lead to serious health problems, such as kidney failure, too high blood sugar levels and even stroke. If you think you have bodily signals associated with potassium deficiencycontact your doctor as soon as possible.

to prevent thehypokalemiait is important to maintain a balanced and varied diet, rich in potassium-rich foods such as banana, potatoes, spinach e beans. Also, avoid taking excessive amounts of diuretics, which can cause loss of potassium through the urine. If you are on medications that make you urinate more, ask your doctor to monitor your levels of this important mineral and possibly prescribe appropriate supplements.

Hypokalemia it is a medical condition that affects more and more people, especially the over. If you feel weak or are you experiencing others symptoms associated with potassium deficiency, do not underestimate the situation and contact your doctor as soon as possible. The prevention of potassium deficiency can be implemented through a healthy diet and attention to specific risk situations such as taking certain drugs, or simple supplements that allow you to rebalance the potassium concentration in the body.