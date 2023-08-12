The winner of the reality show enters Zadruga 7 Elita | Entertainment

The winner of the reality show enters “Cooperative 7” and will be part of the Elite!

Source: YouTube/zadrugaofficial/screenshot

There is a lot of speculation about “Cooperative 7”, which will be called “Elita” this year. Everyone is commenting on who will be participating and what the estate will look like this year.

From “Pink” television, they confidently announce the spectacle and promise the nation that the new season will be something, truly, never seen before. How “Courier” learns, the participant of this series will also be the winner of a domestic reality show.

“You all fell in love with him some time ago, when he won the main prize and deservedly took first place. The future contestant is already known for scandals, and his love affair marked his appearance in front of the cameras.

As we later learned, he will appear on television as soon as next week, in order to agree on all the finesse with the leading people. It remains for us to follow and find out whether he will do equally well in the Cooperative,” the newspaper writes.

Which reality show winner do you think? Write to us in the comments!

See also BONUS VIDEO:

08:40 Dušica Jakovljević on Zadrugari and today’s incident Source: Kurir

Source: Courier

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

