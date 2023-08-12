7 places for your summer vacation in Greece

Azure water, picturesque landscapes and incredibly delicious cuisine – it’s not for nothing that the Ionian Islands in Greece are among the most popular holiday destinations for Germans in summer. But which are the most beautiful beaches on Zakynthos that you should remember for your summer vacation 2023?

Zakynthos is a 20 km wide and 40 km long Greek island in the Ionian Sea and its beaches are known throughout Greece as the most beautiful in the country. Between the beautiful nature and picturesque mountain landscapes, fairytale beaches with crystal clear water and beautiful, secluded bays await you. Whether for diving, snorkeling, swimming or just sunbathing – the most beautiful beaches on Zakynthos have something to offer for absolutely every taste and are always worth a visit.

These are the most beautiful beaches on Zakynthos

After showing you the most beautiful lakes in Switzerland, today we are going on a trip to Greece. The most beautiful beaches in Zakynthos are famous for their natural beauty and exotic emerald waters. Whether you’re planning a quiet family vacation or want to party all night long, there’s something for everyone on the Ionian island. Combine the picturesque locations with the delicious cuisine and Greek hospitality and you have the perfect summer vacation in Zakynthos.

Navagio Strand

Navagio Beach, also known as Shipwreck Beach, is without a doubt the most famous and one of the most beautiful beaches in Zakynthos that you should visit! Located on the island’s east coast, it’s actually the most photographed spot in all of Greece, and with good reason. As the name suggests, there is an old shipwreck that you can climb on. The white sandy beach and the turquoise blue, crystal clear water are surrounded by ultra-high rocks and ensure an unforgettable bathing experience. However, we must warn you that the beach gets very crowded and crowded in the height of summer and we would recommend visiting in the late afternoon or early morning. To reach this little paradise you have to take a small boat from the port of Porto Vromi. The taxi boats depart every hour and the journey takes approximately 30 minutes.

Porto Limnionas

Despite Mother Nature’s best efforts to hide this secluded and beautiful bay between steep cliffs, Porto Limnionas is definitely one of the most beautiful beaches in Zakynthos. The hidden place enchants us with its wild beauty and attracts thousands of tourists every year. The calm and crystal clear waters make Porto Limnionas perfect for all snorkelers and divers who want to explore the magical underwater world. But be careful – Porto Limnionas is not a typical sandy beach in the truest sense of the word, just stone terraces, but you could still enjoy the sun. Above the bay there is a large parking lot and a tavern where you can rent an umbrella and two sun loungers for about 10 euros. To reach the beach, drive through the picturesque hilltop village of Agios Leon and follow the signs.

Laganas Beach

If you are planning a party holiday in the Greek Islands, then Laganas Beach in Zakynthos is what you need! The kilometer-long sandy beach is located in the south of the island and is ideal for an unforgettable summer holiday with friends. The crystal-clear sea, the soft sand and the countless sunshades and beach chairs invite you to relax. And if you need a little break, then you can enjoy the Greek cuisine in the bars and taverns and let yourself be pampered. Where to see turtles in Zakynthos? On Laganas, of course! Laganas Beach is a nesting area for the endangered Caretta-Caretta turtle species and as part of the Marine Protected Area, it can only be visited during the day. Also note that you must not dig up or touch the marked turtle nests.

Kalamaki Beach

Just a few kilometers from Laganas Beach, one of the most beautiful beaches on Zakynthos awaits you – Kalamaki Beach. The wide sandy beach and calm water make the place perfect for a peaceful family vacation with the kids. Kalamaki Beach is part of the National Maritime Park and there are numerous metal and wooden structures dotted around the beach that serve as breast nests for hawksbill turtles. So it can happen that a small baby turtle suddenly appears in the water next to you. Sounds lovely doesn’t it? Again, you are only allowed to visit the beach during the day. And if you like it a little quieter, you will find secluded sections at the end of the beach to the east, where you can relax in peace and quiet.

Banana Beach

Banana Beach is the largest beach on the southern east coast of Zakynthos and is especially popular with young people and families with children. In addition to many beach bars, the beach has numerous water sports activities, including surfing, diving and jet skiing. Laganas and Banana Beach are considered to be the party beaches in Zakynthos and they often host great parties with world famous DJs.

Gerakas Beach

Gerakas Beach is also considered one of the most beautiful beaches on Zakynthos by holidaymakers and can get pretty crowded in midsummer. The view of the surrounding butts and the landscape is unique and always makes for Instagram-worthy photos. Long, wide, flat, with crystal clear water and fine sand – Garakas Beach really combines everything you could wish for from a summer holiday in Greece. Since the seabed has hardly any stones, Garakas Beach is also suitable for families with small children. But that’s not all – Gerakas Beach is actually one of the most important nesting areas of the Caretta turtle. However, no water sports are offered there and the beach can only be visited during the day.

Makris Gialos Beach

And we end our list of the most beautiful beaches on Zakynthos with a real insider tip. Equal parts sandy and pebbly, Makris Gialos Beach blends the wilderness of pristine nature with the serenity of calm seas. The water there is incredibly crystal clear and deep, which makes the beach very popular with divers. The remote place is framed by high cliffs and the view of the wide sea over the coastal road is indescribable. As the water gets deep very quickly, you should take good care of your children.

