Re Carlo III protagonist in newspapers around the world. In the most painful days for the new monarch, who took the place of the beloved Queen Elizabeth who died at 96, many looking at her photos have noticed something unusual. It is his hands, red and swollen. The web is often not very lenient, you know, and since the queen’s death she has begun to compare real fingers to big sausages. A question that if for many it is a novelty, for some subjects it is a rather recurring theme.

Doctor’s opinion: two common causes

To shed light on the story, a doctor, Dr. Gareth Nye, senior lecturer at the University of Chester, explained to the Daily Star the possible causes of the Charles III anomaly and what are the risks for his health. The professor explained that there are several conditions that could lead to swelling of the fingers, but that some are more likely than others in reference to the king. These include edema or fluid retention. Dr Nye explained: “Edema is a condition in which the body begins to retain fluids in the limbs, normally legs and ankles, but also in the fingers, causing them to swell.” “Edema is a common condition and mainly affects people over the age of 65, as the ability to control fluids is limited,” he added.

Another possible cause, according to Dr. Nye, could be arthritis: “Another common condition in over 60s. It often affects three main areas of the hand: the thumb joint or both finger joints, which become stiff. , sore and swollen. Although the drugs can help with the pain, the swelling can remain, ”he explained.

The health conditions of King Charles

Alongside these two rather common hypotheses, Dr. Nye includes other more specific ones: “Uncommon causes may include a diet rich in salt which leads to fluid retention. Some medications can also cause swelling as a side effect, such as blood pressure medications or steroid medications. ‘ But despite these possibilities, Dr Nye was quick to clarify that this is not a sign of a serious health problem for the new king of the United Kingdom. He concluded: “There are certainly no immediate health problems to be traced back to swollen fingers, and it is most likely a sign of age.”