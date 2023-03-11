Home World Tu Otra Bonita present “M’enamorao” with a clip filmed in Malasaña
The Madrid group Your Other Pretty release “M’enamorao”, a song that comes accompanied by its video clip that was filmed in The New Patisseriethe local BDSM located in the Malasaña neighborhood.

In the words of the band, the song, which will form part of their long-awaited next album, “is a milonga, a story, an irony, an unofficial love, it is the way of understanding sex and life in the nineties, without worries . “M’enamorao” is a love story and “M’enamorao” what you say to sleep with someone, is an insinuation, an offer to sex or love and that is exactly how we will launch the song. A song that can be used as that message of seduction for the band and the audience… and that after all this you think you’ve fallen in love”.

For the video clip, they had the participation of some fans of the group, who were summoned through a suggestive telephone invitation that Tu Otra Bonita launched the days before the filming on their social networks. The result is a provocative sequence shot, directed by Joseph Ros and produced by Smart Factory Worldwhich keeps us attentive to the screen at all times.

