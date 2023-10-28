Home » Tu si que vales, from Serradifalco the Palmeri family brings their passion for music – VIDEO
World

Tu si que vales, from Serradifalco the Palmeri family brings their passion for music – VIDEO

by admin
Tu si que vales, from Serradifalco the Palmeri family brings their passion for music – VIDEO

by palermolive.it – ​​6 minutes ago

The Palmeri family, Sicilian from Serradifalco in the province of Caltanisetta, performed in Tu Si Que Vales: in command is Riccardo, 11 years old, who plays the violin, then mother Barbara with the flute and father Fabio who performs with the ‘oboe. The three performed “Casanova”. Note the child’s talent…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Tu si que vales, from Serradifalco the Palmeri family brings its passion for music – VIDEO appeared 6 minutes ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)\?(?=&|$)|\?\?/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Nikola Jokić cheated his opponent from Detroit | Sports

You may also like

You are worth it, Giovannino and the “Sabrinella”...

LUCCA COMICS & GAMES 2023, THE MUSIC PROGRAM...

Lockheed Martin Awarded Contract to Manufacture SH-60R Seahawk...

SHADOWS FROM JAPAN Magical and mysterious creatures from...

For peace – World and Mission

Government Orders 10% Increase for Retired Police Officers,...

Monsignor Bizzeti: «Prayer and fasting are needed to...

Martha Medeiros presents the Cotton do Brasil collection...

2023 edition of Campinas Design Week takes place...

Pope Francis Prays for Peace in a World...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy