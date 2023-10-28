Tu si que vales, from Serradifalco the Palmeri family brings their passion for music – VIDEO

by palermolive.it – ​​6 minutes ago

The Palmeri family, Sicilian from Serradifalco in the province of Caltanisetta, performed in Tu Si Que Vales: in command is Riccardo, 11 years old, who plays the violin, then mother Barbara with the flute and father Fabio who performs with the ‘oboe. The three performed “Casanova”. Note the child’s talent…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Tu si que vales, from Serradifalco the Palmeri family brings its passion for music – VIDEO appeared 6 minutes ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».

