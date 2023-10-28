Home » Who knows the man in the Corsa?
Who knows the man in the Corsa?

At around 2:55 p.m., the e-scooter driver drove on a dirt road from Kilchberg to Bühl. At the intersection with Käppelesweg he had to brake sharply because a small white car crossed his path. The e-scooter driver fell and was slightly injured. Hospital treatment was not necessary.

The driver simply drove on. According to the police, the fleeing vehicle is probably a white Opel Corsa, with a young man behind the wheel. The Tübingen police are asking for information about the car and driver by calling 07071/9728660.

