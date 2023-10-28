Former Vice President Pence drops out of the US presidential race

The 64-year-old fell out with his former boss, former President Donald Trump. He repeatedly warned that no one who placed themselves above the US Constitution should be allowed to become President of the US. On the day the Capitol was stormed on January 6, 2021, Trump asked him to choose between Trump and the Constitution. Pence, as then President of the Senate, refused to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory. Many Trump supporters see this as a betrayal, and Trump himself accused him of cowardice.

