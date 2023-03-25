Thomas Tuchel was officially presented as the new coach of Bayern Munich.

Source: Profimedia/LakoPress

Thomas Tuchel is the new coach of Bayern Munich. Julijan Nagelsman was fired and there were big changes on the bench. At the press conference, Tuhel, Hasan Salihamidžić and Oliver Kan appeared and tried to explain the reasons for this decision and the events behind the scenes that led to all of this.

Despite the fact that the fans believe that a huge mistake was made by firing Nagelsman, the club made a decision and there is no going back. The contract was signed until 2025. “On Tuesday I picked up the phone and called him, he asked me what I wanted, I told him ‘If you don’t like my question, hang up on me’. We agreed immediately, we also negotiated in 2018, it didn’t work out then, now it’s better. We wanted an experienced coach who has been through a lot,” said Salihamidžić, the sports director of the Bavarians.

Tuhel is aware of what awaits him and what the expectations are. “Victories are self-evident, but the manner in which they are achieved is also important. We are candidates for all trophies. I worked in the Premier League and there is definitely the biggest challenge, although Bayern would definitely fight for the title there as well.”

In his coaching career, he worked in Augsburg, Mainz, Dortmund, PSG and Chelsea.

“There is not much time, I will see many players only the day before the match with Dortmund. The timing of all this may be surprising, but we want to win all the cups. There won’t be any huge changes, we will pay attention to the details, I have some ideas about what can be improved. Of course I feel sorry for Nagelsman and I don’t want it to sound disrespectful, but I won’t be hearing from him right now. I want to form my opinion about the players. Our paths will surely cross again sometime and we will certainly talk then,” concluded Tuchel.

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!