News about Corona from March 25, 2023

Corona-Warnapp is scheduled to go into “sleep mode” in early June

4:43 p.m.: The federal corona warning app, which has been used millions of times, is to go into “sleep mode” at the beginning of June in view of the more relaxed pandemic situation. The warning function for other users of the app should still be able to be used until April 30th after a positive test, as the Federal Ministry of Health announced on Friday on request. In the month of May, the systems should then be prepared to put certain functions into “sleep mode” on June 1st. Regular updates of the app should be avoided. But you can keep them on your cell phone, for example to continue using electronic vaccination certificates.

If the situation changes again, the app can be “awakened” from sleep mode and adjusted in a timely manner, said a spokesman. According to the ministry, the application was installed more than 48 million times on end devices, and almost nine million people shared positive test results to warn other users. The current contracts with the service providers SAP and T-Systems end on May 31st.

Lauterbach open to commission of inquiry on Corona– Politics

Friday, March 24, 6:40 a.m.: Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach has shown himself open to an inquiry commission called for by the FDP and the Union to review the corona policy. “I really agree with every decision. And if there were such a commission, we would also take part,” said Lauterbach in the podcast of the news portal “The Pioneer” (Friday). As a minister, however, it is not up to him to decide on the establishment of such a commission. He therefore wanted to wait and see how the Bundestag decides, he said accordingly.

The SPD politician also admitted “that in retrospect one or the other path that was taken at the time would be taken differently”. However, the accusation that the state deliberately misinformed citizens or withheld information from them is “a robber’s gun from the camp of lateral thinkers”.

In order to set up a commission of inquiry, a quarter of the deputies must agree. They are made up of representatives and experts from science and practice.

Corona-Vaccinations should remain free of charge on a broader front

Wednesday, March 22, 12:04 p.m.: The corona vaccinations in Germany are to be transferred to regular health care at Easter. From April 8th, vaccinations should be possible free of charge on a broader front, according to a draft regulation by the Federal Ministry of Health. In the future, the framework for the right to vaccinations should be a technical guideline based on the recommendations of the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko). However, vaccinations should also be possible at health insurance costs if it “is considered medically necessary by a doctor”. The previous rules on vaccination entitlements for everyone expire on April 7th.

According to the draft, it should be ensured that there is a high level of immunity in the population beyond the vaccinations provided for in the directive. A “continuous, more comprehensive range of vaccinations based on medical indications and individual risk-benefit assessment” could, with the prevailing Omikron variant, help to avoid overburdening the healthcare system in the coming autumn and winter. “This is especially true as immunity decreases after vaccination or infection.”

According to the stipulations in the vaccination directive alone, vaccination claims would depend on whether you have previous illnesses, belong to certain age and professional groups – or whether health insurance companies allow it, it is said to justify the planned more extensive regulation.

Biden wants to publish secret information about Corona

Tuesday, March 21, 07:35: US President Joe Biden has signed legislation releasing intelligence information on the origin of the coronavirus. He shares Congress’ goal of releasing as much information as possible about the origin of the virus, Biden said Monday. The aim is to be able to better prevent future pandemics. When published, however, no information would be disclosed that could endanger national security.

Congress had passed a corresponding law about a week and a half ago. There is reason to believe that the corona pandemic originated in a laboratory in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the text said. Therefore, the US intelligence coordinator should release “as much information as possible” about the origin of the virus and make it available to the public. However, it initially remained unclear what information the government would release and when.

According to the latest information from the White House, there is still no unanimous opinion in the US government about the origin of the virus. Some US agencies, including the FBI, remain of the opinion that the virus was probably transmitted naturally, while others are undecided or assume a laboratory glitch.

The end of the state vaccination campaign in the state of Bremen is imminent

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:02 p.m.: The state vaccination campaign against the corona virus in the state of Bremen will end in the next few days. In the city of Bremen, the last vaccinations will be carried out this Friday, in Bremerhaven on Tuesday. The health department of the two-city state announced this in a statement on Friday. The vaccination campaign began on December 27, 2020 in a nursing home. More than 1.1 million vaccinations were administered in the state campaign.

“Large, high-performance vaccination centers, smaller vaccination centers in the districts and mobile offers in the districts: that was the key to our success,” said Bremen’s Health Senator Claudia Bernhard (left). The Bremen vaccination campaign has set nationwide standards, according to the department’s statement. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the federal state has the highest proportion of people with basic immunization nationwide at 88.3 percent.

In the past, it caused a sensation that the adult vaccination rate in the country rose to over 100 percent. The RKI explained the fact that people who do not live in Bremen are also recorded in the statistics who have been vaccinated there – such as seafarers or commuters.

Minister Nonnemacher appreciates the work of the health authorities

Saturday, March 18, 9:35 a.m.: In addition to many other areas of responsibility, the municipal health authorities have been very heavily involved in the fight against the pandemic over the past three years. Health promotion, preventive medical examinations of children and young people in daycare centers and schools often took place under difficult conditions, the minister said on the day of the health department this Sunday. Its motto is “Prevention and Health Promotion”.

There are 18 health authorities in the state, one in each district and in each urban district, as well as the State Office for Occupational Safety, Consumer Protection and Health (LAVG). In the corona pandemic, the municipal health authorities recorded, among other things, the new corona infections. Her area of ​​responsibility also included the tracing of contact persons infected with Corona. The employees often worked at their limit.

According to the ministry, the public health service is strengthening, among other things, personal responsibility for health and wants to avoid health risks and health impairments. This is more relevant than ever this year, because there is a lot to catch up after the pandemic and to improve its effects on health, said Minister Nonnemacher.

