by admin
An earthquake measuring 5.6 was recorded at 12:04 (10:04 in Italy) in Malatya, one of the provinces in southeastern Turkey already affected by the earthquake of February 6, which had a magnitude of 7.8. This was announced by the Turkish agency for disasters and emergencies Afad, as reported by Anadolu, announcing that the epicenter was identified in Yesilyurt, one of the districts of the city in southeastern Anatolia. The Turkish state TV Trt broadcast a video in which the inhabitants of one of the city’s neighborhoods can be seen coming out of the buildings and running into the street in panic.

