(LaPresse) Rescuers are at work in Diyarbakir after the violent 7.8 quake that devastated the city in southeastern Turkey on Monday. Crews pulled the body of a man from the rubble of a collapsed building on Tuesday morning. The earthquake between Turkey and Syria has already caused more than 4,800 deaths. (LaPresse)
February 7, 2023 – Updated February 7, 2023, 1:13 pm
