Home World Turkey, in Diyarbakir body pulled from rubble after earthquake – Corriere TV
World

Turkey, in Diyarbakir body pulled from rubble after earthquake – Corriere TV

by admin
Turkey, in Diyarbakir body pulled from rubble after earthquake – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Rescuers are at work in Diyarbakir after the violent 7.8 quake that devastated the city in southeastern Turkey on Monday. Crews pulled the body of a man from the rubble of a collapsed building on Tuesday morning. The earthquake between Turkey and Syria has already caused more than 4,800 deaths. (LaPresse)

February 7, 2023 – Updated February 7, 2023, 1:13 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  The situation in Russia and Ukraine puts pressure on global food security - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Udinese-Sassuolo / Sandi Lovric’s words: “We are a...

A young man survived an earthquake because of...

Thousands of pregnant Russian women go to Argentina...

Earthquake in Turkey, newborn pulled alive from the...

cocaine and the fatal crash caused by the...

Russia calls on NATO to hold emergency summit...

Falsantes, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

International leaders push social media companies to ban...

On the 7th day after the strong earthquake...

Syria: Isis attack in the center of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy