Home » Turkey, strong explosion at the port of Derince: smoke and flames in the silo area. Pictures
World

Turkey, strong explosion at the port of Derince: smoke and flames in the silo area. Pictures

by admin
Turkey, strong explosion at the port of Derince: smoke and flames in the silo area. Pictures

A large explosion occurred in the Turkish port of deeply. The locality is located in the province of Kocaeli in the gulf that closes the sea of ​​Marmara, about 90 km from Istanbul in a south-easterly direction. The images circulating on Twitter show the exact moment of the explosion, which occurred in the silo area, and, immediately after, an intense cloud of smoke rising from the port area.

According to the Turkish state TV Trt, the causes of the explosion are still unknown. “Four injured people were taken to the hospital,” said the mayor of Derince, Zeki Aygun, as reported by Trt.

Previous Article

Typhoon in South Korea, scout meeting closes early: 40,000 will be evacuated

See also  Shooting in Canada in Langley, "several dead". A man arrested

You may also like

Deputy Rosa Amalia Pilarte López Faces Coercion Measures...

Spain, the extreme right of Vox offers support...

France, man suspected of segregating and torturing his...

Shock in France, locked up at home since...

Mother and daughter for the first time together...

Street Fighter 6 reveals new female fighter AKI,...

Tips for Buying Clothes Online | Magazine

The Deadly Fashion Trend: The Tragic Story of...

ivica kralj after the conference league playoff draw...

requirements and how to apply

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy