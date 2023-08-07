Turkey, strong explosion at the port of Derince: smoke and flames in the silo area. Pictures

A large explosion occurred in the Turkish port of deeply. The locality is located in the province of Kocaeli in the gulf that closes the sea of ​​Marmara, about 90 km from Istanbul in a south-easterly direction. The images circulating on Twitter show the exact moment of the explosion, which occurred in the silo area, and, immediately after, an intense cloud of smoke rising from the port area.

According to the Turkish state TV Trt, the causes of the explosion are still unknown. “Four injured people were taken to the hospital,” said the mayor of Derince, Zeki Aygun, as reported by Trt.

