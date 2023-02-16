Turkey-Syria earthquake is the region’s worst natural disaster in a century, 26 million victims need humanitarian assistance

According to Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, February 15th, WHO officials said on the 14th that the earthquake on the border between Turkey and Syria caused 26 million people in the two countries to need humanitarian assistance.

According to a report by the German News Agency, Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, said at an online press conference on the 14th that the earthquake in Turkey and Syria has caused a huge and increasing demand for humanitarian assistance.

Kluge said that the earthquake was the worst natural disaster in the region in a century. An estimated 1 million people in Turkey were displaced.

“Turkey hosts the largest refugee population in the world, with 4.2 million refugees from neighboring Syria, many of whom have now lost everything,” he said, appealing to the international community to help.

A strong earthquake hit southern Turkey near the Syrian border on the 6th, causing heavy casualties in both countries. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on the evening of the 14th that the earthquake has killed more than 35,000 people in the country and more than 13,000 people have been hospitalized for treatment. According to the Deutsche Presse Agency, the cumulative death toll in Turkey and Syria has exceeded 40,000.