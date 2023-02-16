You plant a new seedling, I shovel a shovel of thick soil, and he pours a scoop of clear water… On the morning of February 13, more than 300 young people from all over Guangdong Province gathered in Nansha Wetland Park, Guangzhou City, in the ” Next to the “Youth Forest” plaque, we sweated like rain and planted saplings. According to statistics from the Guangdong Provincial Committee of the Communist Youth League, in recent years, more than 25 million person-times have participated in the “Youth Forest” tree planting activities, with more than 15 million trees planted and a green area of ​​nearly 100,000 mu.

Guangdong teenagers actively participated in voluntary tree planting activities.Photo provided by the Guangdong Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China

Zhang Molan from Peizheng Primary School in Xiguan, Guangzhou, said that compared to collecting energy online to plant trees, she was more touched by the tree planting activities in person: “Planting trees is not as simple as tapping a mobile phone. A sapling requires six or seven people. We need to work together to plant trees all over the streets and alleys!” As the trees are planted in the soil, the ecological concept is also quietly planted in the heart.

Guangdong youth join hands to plant trees.Photo provided by the Guangdong Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China

“The Greater Bay Area is also the home of young people from Hong Kong and Macau. To protect the green water and green mountains here, we must also contribute our strength!” Hong Yixi, a young volunteer from Hong Kong, and Zhang Zhang, a young man from China Southern Airlines