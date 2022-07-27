Home World Turkish Foreign Ministry strongly condemns attack on Turkish consulate in Mosul, Iraq – Xinhua English.news.cn
Turkish foreign ministry strongly condemns attack on Turkish consulate in Mosul, Iraq

CCTV News Client News In the early morning of July 27, local time, the Turkish Consulate General in Mosul was attacked, causing no casualties. The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement strongly condemning the attack and hoped that the perpetrators would be brought to justice as soon as possible. The Turkish side insists that the Iraqi authorities perform their duty to protect the diplomatic and consular institutions.

The statement said that the attack was carried out during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council, and Turkey once again called on the Iraqi authorities to focus on fighting terrorism and clearing its territory of terrorists.

On the evening of July 20, Iraqi media reported that Dohuk province in the north of the country was shelled by Turkey that day, causing casualties. Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kadimi condemned Turkey’s shelling of Iraq, saying Iraq reserves all rights to respond to the aggression and will take all measures to maintain Iraqi territorial security. The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement that night, calling on Iraqi government officials not to be influenced by the propaganda of terrorist organizations to make remarks, hoping to cooperate with the Iraqi side to find out the truth of the Dohuk attack. (Headquarters reporter Chen Huihui)

