Radioactive waste stored in Taruha, Japan (data map)

Overseas Network, March 12th According to Japan’s “Mainichi Shimbun” report on the 11th, it has been 12 years since the “3.11” earthquake in Japan. As of February, there were still 30,884 asylum seekers in Japan, most of whom were unable to return home due to the impact of the Fukushima nuclear accident.

The Fukushima nuclear accident in 2011 severely damaged 11 cities, towns and villages in Fukushima Prefecture. Now these areas are lifting the evacuation instructions in stages. Namie Town, Tomioka Town, and Iitate Village are scheduled to lift the evacuation instructions at the end of March, April 1, and the end of April, respectively. “Mainichi Shimbun” stated that the aftermath of the Fukushima nuclear accident is still piled up.

Some soil containing radioactive substances is being stored in storage facilities in Okuma Town and Futaba Town, Fukushima Prefecture. These soils must be moved out of Fukushima Prefecture by 2045 for final disposal, but the disposal site has not yet been finalized. In addition, the nuclear sewage stored in the Fukushima nuclear power plant is scheduled to be discharged into the sea in the spring and summer of this year. Many people in the Fukushima fishing industry expressed strong opposition to this.

According to data from the Japan Reconstruction Agency, as of February, there were still 30,884 refugees from the “3.11” earthquake in Japan. In addition, about 15,900 people died in the “3.11” earthquake, 2,523 people were missing, and 3,789 people died from indirect causes of the earthquake, a total of 22,212 people. (Overseas Network/Wang Shanning)

