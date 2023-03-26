Home World Two dead and nine missing in the explosion of a chocolate factory in Pennsylvania: the moment of the explosion in a video
An explosion in a chocolate factory in Pennsylvania it killed two people and left 9 others missing, while investigators are working to determine the causes. It happened yesterday afternoon: West Reading Borough Police Department Chief Constable Wayne Holben confirmed there were two dead, nine missing and many more injured from the blast at the RM Plant Palmer Co. The explosion at 4:57 pm destroyed a building at the facility and damaged a nearby building. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation, Holden said during a news conference. Tower Health spokeswoman Jessica Bezler said eight people were taken to Reading hospital on Friday evening.

