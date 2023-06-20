“Two different worlds”: chaos on the Temptation Island couple

Woe to Alfonso Signorini, that urgent call and that last-minute substitution makes the conductor tremble. It was a very bitter moment for him, these decisions are always difficult to digest.

Alfonso Signorini he will definitely look forward to going on vacation after that urgent call who revolutionized “his whole world”. The conductor is in trouble, that one last minute replacement it was a hard blow for him, surely he’s been spending his nights sleepless for a while now.

Alfonso Signorini is not just a television presenter, as behind him he boasts a good experience in many fields, from directing to writing, not to mention television writer, radio host and so on. Furthermore, it should be remembered that the fifty-nine year old from Milan is not only famous for being the face of Big Brother Vip, but also for his role as director of the weekly Who.

From the tie to the “naked men”, shocking revelations by Signorini

Even Alfonso Signorini wanted to have his say on the death of Silvio Berlusconibut unlike the classic speeches with somewhat dark tones, given the circumstances, released by his colleagues, he wanted stand out as only he can. He told several anecdotes del Cavaliere, from the strength it gave him when he wanted to leave the management of the GF Vip, to the fashion advice, not to mention those strange humorous gifts which he used to give him.

We hear directly the word of the person concerned: “While he gave Salvini the Madonnas, he gave me naked men. He gave me an imposing San Sebastiano completely naked, pierced but without veils. He looked me in the eye and said, ‘If you don’t own a naked St. Sebastian, who else should? ‘”. Finally, he recalled that the former Mediaset president also checked his outfit before each live broadcast: “Tell Alfonso to wear a more sober tie. You’re on Canale 5, you represent an institution’. Berlusconi also took care of these details…”.

🔴 #GFVip second @tvblogit neither of the two commentators will be confirmed. If Bruganelli has confirmed that he wants to stop, Berti does not fully convince Signorini (however, she has another year of exclusive contract with Mediaset). Probable arrival of Emanuele Filiberto. — cheTVfa.it (@cheTVfa) June 18, 2023

Revolution in Big Brother

There is air of revolution in Mediaset, Silvio Berlusconi has decided to reevaluate the entire schedule and started right from Big Brotherwhich will suffer several modifications from the next edition. Alfonso Signorini trembled at that urgent call, but fortunately for him, that sudden replacement doesn’t concern him. The speech is different for the two leading commentators of the past edition. Meaning what Sonia Bruganelliwhich had already clarified that it wanted to stop and Orietta Berti, for which everything is still in “maybe”.

The singer would like to continuebut it seems that the Nightingale of Cavriago do not convince very Signorini, who would like to replace it with Emanuele Filiberto of Savoyrecovered from some editions of Amici by Maria De Filippi, in the guise of giudice. For the moment they are just rumorswe are waiting definitive news which will surely not be long in coming. The only sure thing is that the next edition of the Big Brother it will be made up of “ordinary people” with some great vipponi.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

