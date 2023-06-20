We have to return Zbrojovka to the league, Řezníček commands. He admitted to a complicated relationship with Hašek

How did you spend your vacation?

My wife and I were in Rome for a week and then we flew with the whole family to the Emirates, where I was already preparing for running. The end of the last season was extremely difficult for me mentally, but what happened has probably gotten over the pain. Life goes on and you have to start working again. Our task now is to get Zbrojovka back to the top competition.

Photo: Patrik Uhlíř, CTK

Jakub Řezníček from Brno during the match with Zlín.

They didn’t rope you into the first league?

I had phone calls from five or six clubs asking if it would be realistic for me to go to them. They probed the situation. But it didn’t make sense to me.

So are you clear that you will start the new season in Brno?

Yes. I have a contract here. Perhaps the only thing that could change it was a lucrative offer from abroad that would secure me financially.

You are only two goals short of joining the Gunners Club, but second division goals do not count. Didn’t you think about going somewhere in the league as a guest in the fall to complete the hundred?

But I would still miss Zbrojovce. (smile). It’s difficult, but we have no choice but to advance, and I can score the necessary two goals only in the next season. I have two more years on my contract.

What will it be like for you without young Ševčík, who was your chief recorder?

Unfortunately, this was no longer the case in the spring. The fact that Ševa would leave for Sparta was known in advance. There is a staff change in Brno right now, so maybe there will be a new Ševčík among the new guys. We mainly have to play as much as possible, we now have about a month to do it.

There is a completely new implementation team in Zbrojovce. Do you have any experience with trainers from before?

Of course, I know Tomáš Polách’s assistant, who worked at the club in the past with the youth team. I didn’t know the head coach Klušáček or Mr. Mucha personally until now.

Do you expect them to bring you a second classic striker in the summer?

I have no idea how they think it is. I feel good and I want to play as much as possible. I would like to shoot Zbrojovce in the first league for the second time. Of course, I will need a good service for that. Hopefully it will work out for us on the field. I wish it would keep falling.

Since it turned out like this for you, is it good that you have a fairly fresh experience from the season before last, how to go through the second league confidently?

After the procedure, I would never have thought that this would happen to us again. It happened, we have to win the second league again. So it’s probably a good thing we know what we’re getting into. All that remains is to do it again.

According to some responses on social networks, it appeared that you did not have a far from optimal relationship with coach Martin Hašek, who took over Zbrojovka during the spring after the dismissed Richard Dostálek…

It didn’t quite fit. It was a bit more complicated. But I don’t hold a grudge against anyone. It all resulted from how the spring unfolded. We’ve fallen, and there’s nothing we can do about it now. So what I said already applies. We have to work hard and get back into the league.