Knife attack in Breitenfelde: Two people seriously injured > – News

Status: 06/20/2023 1:13 p.m

A woman and a man were seriously injured in a knife attack in Breitenfelde near Mölln. Passers-by overpowered the alleged attacker. He was arrested.

In Breitenfelde (district of the Duchy of Lauenburg) there was apparently a knife attack this morning. According to the police, a man first attacked another man and then a woman in the immediate vicinity with a knife in the area of ​​​​a gas station. He injured both seriously to life-threateningly. They came to a clinic.

Three passers-by then overpowered the alleged attacker. He was also injured in the process. The police then arrested him. The suspect is now also in the hospital and is being guarded there.

This topic in the program:

News for Schleswig-Holstein | 06/20/2023 | 13:00 ‘O clock

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

