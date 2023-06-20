Home » Knife attack in Breitenfelde: Two people seriously injured > – News
Status: 06/20/2023 1:13 p.m

A woman and a man were seriously injured in a knife attack in Breitenfelde near Mölln. Passers-by overpowered the alleged attacker. He was arrested.

In Breitenfelde (district of the Duchy of Lauenburg) there was apparently a knife attack this morning. According to the police, a man first attacked another man and then a woman in the immediate vicinity with a knife in the area of ​​​​a gas station. He injured both seriously to life-threateningly. They came to a clinic.

Three passers-by then overpowered the alleged attacker. He was also injured in the process. The police then arrested him. The suspect is now also in the hospital and is being guarded there.

