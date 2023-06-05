Tooth “From the Ashes” album review (2023)

It’s been quite some time “_no end” (Bomberenea, 2018) since it saw the light. It has been so long for some that the group seemed to be at a standstill or disappeared, although it has never fallen into oblivion. In that period, we have been able to see them fully involved in the Iparragirre Rock Association, strengthened by the pandemic, in the organization of the association’s needs in the organization of the concerts (in fact, they returned to the stage for the 20th anniversary of the association in 2022) and also in the local rehearsals that they promote internally, ToothIn addition, Edorta is also in the INNER group that has the flavor of Pedro The Lion.

Five years later, "from the ashes" The trio from Gernika is back with a significant one. Also significant are the titles of the eight songs that make up the disc, asserting their identity in eight different ways starting from the first title. "Tooth" is the most suitable declaration of intent to embark on the journey and make it clear who they are and what they are coming to: "This is our passion, no one has asked us for anything now. This is our life, we come here and we are going to do it". There is nothing "Shouting songs, loving songs, becoming Tooth". Musically, their own foundations between Dut and Helmet, the post-hardcore echoes of the Dischord label can be heard in the speakers together with the closer BIDEhUTS, if Bidasoa and Urdaibai had the same flow. The alternation of the two throats could look like Lisabö, even more so considering Mirri and Arza's strums, which sound like two basses and two drums humming behind Edorta's Hot Snakes meets METZ guitars. Lots of noise and few jokes.

Those of us who have dealt with the group may not find anything new here, but it is evident in the notes that they have increased the passion and love they have put in, as if they wanted to clearly highlight their nature. “A character created a root, a strong trunk has taken root here”. That being, TANO! has brought friends like him to share roads and lives (“even if they are not of the same blood, brothers are always brothers here and there”), because in the end, the road and life are the same thing, especially among those of us who have adopted this way of understanding the world and music as a way of life. The relationships created in this way are as strong as chain links, and the songs have also been chained together so tightly that we can penetrate the LP, hanging on to that chain. “Digging the hole”. There is nothing “The laughter from door to door, that passion for music, they have shown us the way forward”.