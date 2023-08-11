Two musicians aged 19 and 21 died in a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: this is how they played on the street an hour before the raid – Video

They played in bars, squares and streets of Ukraine, singing songs in support of the military at the front, including their own fathers. Two girls of 19 and 21 years old, Svetlana and Kristinadied in the Russian attack on August 9 that hit a residential neighborhood of Zaporizhzhia. “They were singing in the street an hour before the attack,” said Ukrainian ministerial adviser Anton Gerashchenkoposting a video of that performance on social media.

Svetlana died at the scene, she was 19, while Kristina, 21, died at dawn in an intensive care unit. “Everyone remembers Svetlana and Kristina as inspired and smiling girls. Their beautiful voices and songs were heard all over Ukraine. They played at all our holidays and gave energy and good mood,” said a friend of theirs, Viktoria Knysh, on the Facebook page of the center of culture and leisure in the village of Matviivka, near Zaporizhzhia. “They believed in a bright and peaceful life under the Ukrainian flag.”

The two young women had met during the war at a military concert. Since then “they were like sisters”. Together the two musicians had founded the duo “Similar Girls”. The two young women had only one goal: to raise as much money as possible for the Ukrainian army: both, in fact, were the daughters of soldiers at the front.

