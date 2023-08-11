Home » Two musicians aged 19 and 21 died in a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: this is how they played on the street an hour before the raid – Video
World

Two musicians aged 19 and 21 died in a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: this is how they played on the street an hour before the raid – Video

by admin
Two musicians aged 19 and 21 died in a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: this is how they played on the street an hour before the raid – Video

They played in bars, squares and streets of Ukraine, singing songs in support of the military at the front, including their own fathers. Two girls of 19 and 21 years old, Svetlana and Kristinadied in the Russian attack on August 9 that hit a residential neighborhood of Zaporizhzhia. “They were singing in the street an hour before the attack,” said Ukrainian ministerial adviser Anton Gerashchenkoposting a video of that performance on social media.

Svetlana died at the scene, she was 19, while Kristina, 21, died at dawn in an intensive care unit. “Everyone remembers Svetlana and Kristina as inspired and smiling girls. Their beautiful voices and songs were heard all over Ukraine. They played at all our holidays and gave energy and good mood,” said a friend of theirs, Viktoria Knysh, on the Facebook page of the center of culture and leisure in the village of Matviivka, near Zaporizhzhia. “They believed in a bright and peaceful life under the Ukrainian flag.”

The two young women had met during the war at a military concert. Since then “they were like sisters”. Together the two musicians had founded the duo “Similar Girls”. The two young women had only one goal: to raise as much money as possible for the Ukrainian army: both, in fact, were the daughters of soldiers at the front.

See also  Arrested for causing panic on social networks | Info

You may also like

«Now we will go in search of new...

Ukraine, the British 007: so Putin wants to...

El Canijo de Jerez publishes the video clip...

Bilintx & Gonorriaga “Split” (2023)

World, breaking news. Biden: China is a time...

Stanić proposes to Dodik to reciprocate the sanctions:...

The Me Too of chess: from Germany to...

Cefalù, the Ferris wheel is also open on...

m:tel TV recommendations | MobIT

Udinese – We take the field / Today...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy